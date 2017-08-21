EFL Cup third-round draw will take place in Beijing at 04:15 BST

Holders Manchester United enter the draw - which is being held at 11:15 Beijing time

The EFL Cup third-round draw will take place in Beijing, China on Thursday - at 04:15 BST.

The seven Premier League sides playing in Europe will be among the 32 clubs in the draw, including last season's winners Manchester United.

Previous draws for the competition have been beset by problems - including teams being drawn out twice and confusion around home and away ties.

The 16 fixtures will be played in the week commencing 18 September.

The English Football League apologised for an issue with the graphics that accompanied their live stream of the first-round draw - which took place in Thailand - when Charlton accidently appeared in two ties and Forest Green Rovers were listed as playing Wolves when they had been drawn against MK Dons.

Following the second-round draw, the EFL was forced to clarify which teams were playing at home in four of the ties, after mistakes during the live announcement.

This is the first season of a three-year naming rights deal for the EFL Cup - formerly the League Cup - with Carabao, a Thai energy drink.