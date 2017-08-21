Kenny Shiels criticises his own management as his Derry City side suffer a second 4-0 hammering by Dundalk in a week.

"I don't think I managed the team and trained the team well enough in terms of giving them positive energy (after last weekend's game)," said Shiels after Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Maginn Park.

"I was like a bear with a sore head all week and I shouldn't be like that."