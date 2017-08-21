BBC Sport - Kenny Shiels blames himself for Derry's second successive hammering by Dundalk
Shiels blames himself for Derry hammering
- From the section Football
Kenny Shiels criticises his own management as his Derry City side suffer a second 4-0 hammering by Dundalk in a week.
"I don't think I managed the team and trained the team well enough in terms of giving them positive energy (after last weekend's game)," said Shiels after Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Maginn Park.
"I was like a bear with a sore head all week and I shouldn't be like that."
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired