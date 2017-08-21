Northampton Town: Justin Edinburgh sorry for failing to applaud supporters

Justin Edinburgh has won six of his 24 games in charge of Northampton Town

Northampton Town boss Justin Edinburgh has apologised for failing to acknowledge their supporters after the 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

The Cobblers have lost all four games so far this season and are next to bottom in League One.

Their poor start follows heightened expectations after Chinese firm 5USport bought a 60% stake in the club.

"I was disappointed after the final whistle and lost in my own thoughts," Edinburgh told BBC Radio Northampton.

"The crowd were excellent and I've not applauded their support, which disappoints me because that's not what I'm about."

The 47-year-old was appointed manager in January and guided Northampton to 16th place last season.

Since then, he has transformed the squad with a series of summer signings, but it has yet to pay off in terms of results.

Despite the change of ownership at Sixfields, Edinburgh said everyone had to be "realistic" about the club's current position in terms of investment.

"We accept there are expectations, but I don't feel we should get carried away with what the expectations are, we aren't one of the top three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 clubs in this league.

"If you look at Charlton's wage bill compared to ours, it's probably double," the former Newport County and Gillingham boss said.

"We're disappointed with the result, with what's gone on at the start of the season. We want to finish in the top half. Is that still possible? Absolutely. Three games in and we can't finish in the top half - course we can."