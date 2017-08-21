Rwanda ready to finalise bid for 2019 Under-17 World Cup

By Andrew Jackson Oryada

BBC Sport

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Rwanda FA boss Vincent Nzamwita
Rwanda FA boss Vincent Nzamwita (right) insists his country can host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup

Rwanda's Football Association (Ferwafa) is preparing to finalise its bid to host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

The Ferwafa president Vincent Nzamwita insists the country is capable of host a tournament of such a stature.

"We have already submitted a formal request to Fifa to host the event and they have registered us and sent bid documents," Nazamwita told BBC Sport.

"We have a dateline of 25 August to send the terms and agreement to Fifa and later start preparing the bid."

Nzamwita said hosting a tournament like the World Cup will raise the profile of not only Rwanda but the region and continent as well.

Last year Rwanda hosted a successful Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which saw a over 200,000 people travel to the country from across the African continent to cheer their teams.

The 2017 edition of the Under-17 World Cup kicks off in India on 6 October and will feature 24 nations, with Africa represented by Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Niger.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired