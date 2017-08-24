Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Östersunds FK2PAOK Salonika0
Östersunds FK win on away goals

Ostersunds FK 2-0 PAOK Salonika

Ostersunds
Ostersunds won last season's Swedish Cup to qualify for Europe

Graham Potter will be the only British manager in this season's Europa League group stages after leading Ostersunds to a comeback win over PAOK Salonika in the play-off.

The Swedish side - who have risen from the fourth tier since Potter's 2011 appointment - lost the first leg 3-1 in Greece.

But Saman Ghoddos scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the second leg to send the hosts through.

The group draw is on Friday.

Arsenal are also in the 12:00 BST draw, along with Everton - if they hold onto their play-off first-leg lead against Hadjuk Split.

Another Briton involved in the Europa League group stages will be former England boss Steve McClaren, who joined Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant this week.

The Israeli side beat Rheindorf Altach of Austria 3-2 on aggregate, drawing Thursday's second leg 2-2.

Line-ups

Östersunds FK

  • 1Keita
  • 20SomiSubstituted forSemaat 60'minutes
  • 2PetterssonBooked at 68mins
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 24MukiibiBooked at 19minsSubstituted forWidgrenat 67'minutes
  • 17Edwards
  • 22NouriBooked at 90mins
  • 21Bachirou
  • 10AieshBooked at 90mins
  • 93Ghoddos
  • 8HopcuttBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMensahat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bergqvist
  • 9Abdullahi Gero
  • 11Bertilsson
  • 12Sema
  • 18Andersson
  • 19Widgren
  • 23Mensah

PAOK Salonika

  • 1Rey
  • 3de Matos CruzBooked at 20mins
  • 5Varela
  • 15Crespo
  • 4Leovac
  • 28Shakhov
  • 16CimirotBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKoulourisat 81'minutes
  • 10Campos
  • 21BiseswarSubstituted forHenriqueat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 29MakSubstituted forLimniosat 86'minutes
  • 9PrijovicBooked at 27mins

Substitutes

  • 11Henrique
  • 13Malezas
  • 18Limnios
  • 20Koulouris
  • 22Konstantinidis
  • 26Kace
  • 31Paschalakis
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski
Attendance:
5,697

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe641186213
2Man Utd6402124812
3Feyenoord621337-47
4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apoel Nic640286212
2Olympiakos62227618
3Young Boys62227438
4FC Astana6123511-65

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saint-Étienne633085312
2Anderlecht6321168811
3Mainz 056231810-29
4FK Qabala6006514-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St P6501178915
2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
4Dundalk611458-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6330167912
2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
4Austria Vienna61231114-35

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6402139412
2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
3Rapid Vienna613278-16
4Sassuolo6123911-25

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax6420116514
2Celta Vigo623110739
3Standard Liege61418627
4Panathinaikos6015313-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakt Donsk66002151618
2KAA Gent6222913-48
3Sporting Braga6132911-26
4Konyaspor6015212-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Schalke650193615
2FK Krasnodar62138807
3FC RB Salzb62136607
4Nice6204511-66

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fiorentina6411156913
2PAOK Salonika631276110
3FK Qarabag6213712-57
4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sparta Prague640286212
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
3Southampton62226428
4Inter Milan6204711-46

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Osmanlispor6312107310
2Villarreal62319819
3Zürich613257-26
4Steaua Buc613257-26
View full Europa League tables

