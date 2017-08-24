Ostersunds FK 2-0 PAOK Salonika
Graham Potter will be the only British manager in this season's Europa League group stages after leading Ostersunds to a comeback win over PAOK Salonika in the play-off.
The Swedish side - who have risen from the fourth tier since Potter's 2011 appointment - lost the first leg 3-1 in Greece.
But Saman Ghoddos scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the second leg to send the hosts through.
The group draw is on Friday.
Arsenal are also in the 12:00 BST draw, along with Everton - if they hold onto their play-off first-leg lead against Hadjuk Split.
Another Briton involved in the Europa League group stages will be former England boss Steve McClaren, who joined Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant this week.
The Israeli side beat Rheindorf Altach of Austria 3-2 on aggregate, drawing Thursday's second leg 2-2.
