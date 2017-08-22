Match ends, Sevilla 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 2.
Champions League round-up: Sevilla, Napoli, Maribor, Olympiakos through
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Sevilla, Napoli, NK Maribor and Olympiakos booked their place in the Champions League group stage with victory in the play-off round.
Sevilla survived a major scare as their 2-2 home draw with Istanbul Basaksehir gave them a 4-3 aggregate win.
Napoli beat Nice 2-0 on the night, 4-0 on aggregate, while Olympiakos won 1-0 at Croatian side HNK Rijeka to progress 3-1 on aggregate.
Maribor edged through on away goals with a 1-0 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
Celtic also made it through earlier on Tuesday with a 8-4 aggregate victory over Astana while Liverpool can book their place in Thursday's group stage draw on when they host Hoffenheim on Wednesday, leading 2-1 from the first leg.
La Liga's Sevilla had taken a one-goal lead into Tuesday's second leg but that was wiped out by Eljero Elia's first-half opener.
Goals from Sergio Escudero and Wissam Ben Yedder looked to have secured Sevilla's progress past their Turkish opponents but Edin Visca pulled one back in the 83rd minute.
With the visitors needing just one more to go through on away goals, Basaksehir's ex-Newcastle midfielder Emre Belozoglu hit the post in stoppage time but Sevilla held on to progress.
Serie A side Napoli travelled to Nice with a two-goal cushion from the first leg and comfortably reached the group stage thanks to second-half goals from Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne.
Former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin scored the only goal for Olympiakos as the Greek side wrapped up a comfortable win over Rijeka.
Mitja Viler's 15th-minute strike was enough to send Slovenian side Maribor through on away goals against Hapoel Be'er Sheva of Israel with the tie finishing 2-2 on aggregate.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 25Mercado
- 21Martín ParejaBooked at 66mins
- 5LengletBooked at 89mins
- 18Escudero
- 15N'Zonzi
- 14Pizarro
- 10BanegaSubstituted forSarabiaat 90+2'minutes
- 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forMontoyaat 85'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11CorreaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forNolitoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kjaer
- 8Montoya
- 17Sarabia
- 19de Lima
- 20Muriel
- 24Nolito
- 32Soriano
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 1Babacan
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 4Attamah
- 6EpureanuBooked at 49mins
- 3Clichy
- 21TekdemirSubstituted forInlerat 83'minutes
- 5Belozoglu
- 7Visca
- 8da CostaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forNapoleoniat 72'minutes
- 11EliaSubstituted forFreiat 83'minutes
- 10Adebayor
Substitutes
- 18Napoleoni
- 19Erdinc
- 27da Costa
- 29Frei
- 34Günok
- 39Erdem
- 88Inler
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 34,278
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 2.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Joseph Attamah.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia replaces Éver Banega.
Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Sevilla).
Emre (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Walter Montoya replaces Jesús Navas.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Kerim Frei replaces Eljero Elia.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Gökhan Inler replaces Mahmut Tekdemir.
Video Review:.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 2. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Napoleoni.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Joseph Attamah.
Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Stefano Napoleoni.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Júnior Caiçara.
Foul by Nolito (Sevilla).
Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 1. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nolito.
Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nolito with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alexandru Epureanu.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Stefano Napoleoni replaces Márcio Mossoró.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nolito replaces Joaquín Correa.
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder following a fast break.
Booking
Nico Pareja (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nico Pareja (Sevilla).
Márcio Mossoró (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Mercado.