FC Astana v Celtic

    Manager Brendan Rodgers is refusing to take a place in the Champions League group stage for granted, despite Celtic taking a huge lead to Kazakhstan.

    Celtic go into the play-off with Astana defending a 5-0 advantage from the first leg.

    "We worked very well in the first leg but we need to complete the job," said Rodgers.

    "We think of it as zero-zero, that is our approach and we want to get a good result."

    Celtic are aiming to reach the group stage for the 10th time, having also qualified last season at the beginning of Rodgers' debut campaign in Glasgow.

    The Scottish champions needed a last-minute penalty to get past Astana in 2016 and survived a nervous second leg against Hapoel Beer-Sheva to win the play-off round 5-4 on aggregate, while the campaign began with a hugely embarrassing loss in Gibraltar to Lincoln Red Imps.

    They finished bottom of Group C which also featured Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

    This time passage has been much smoother, with Celtic yet to concede a goal after victories over Linfield and Rosenborg.

    "We have a good record since the Barcelona game away from home in Europe, so we are looking to add to that," said Rodgers, referring to a record 7-0 loss at the Nou Camp last September.

    "We came out here and got 1-1 draw which was a good result for us at the time.

    "Monchengladbach, we had a good performance, drew and should have won the game; Manchester City, we had a good result and drew, and against Rosenborg we won 1-0, so we are growing and developing at this level. We hope we can continue to do that."

    Bitton trains but is an injury doubt

    Nir Bitton is a doubt for Tuesday's match with a foot injury sustained as a second-half substitute in Saturday's win at Kilmarnock.

    He has been wearing a protective boot, but did take part in training in Astana.

    In the absence of Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata, the Israeli midfielder has been filling in as a central defender.

    Striker Moussa Dembele and midfielder Eboue Kouassi also remain sidelined.

    Astana own goals opened and completed the scoring at Celtic Park last week, with Scott Sinclair netting twice and James Forrest also on target.

    Celtic also came out on top in their only other tie against opposition from Kazakhstan, turning round a 2-0 first-leg loss at Shakhter Karagandy in the 2013-14 play-offs.

