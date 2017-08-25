Paris St-Germain 3-0 Saint-Etienne

Edinson Cavani has scored five goals in PSG's first four league matches this season

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Saint-Etienne to make it four wins out of four in Ligue 1.

He scored the opener from a penalty after he was fouled by Saidy Janko.

Thiago Motta then scored the second after Marquinhos chested down a free-kick from Neymar - who was lively throughout with tricks and flicks.

And Cavani turned home a late third with his heel from substitute Julian Draxler's cross to ensure PSG remain top of the league.

Saint-Etienne - who had also won their opening three games - were better than the scoreline suggests and had 12 shots to PSG's 14.

It was the first game £200m world record signing Neymar has not scored in for PSG, having netted three and assisted three others in his first two matches.