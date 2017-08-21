Steve McClaren joins Maccabi Tel Aviv as coaching consultant

Steve McClaren has previously managed outside of England with Twente and Wolfsburg

Former England manager Steve McClaren has joined Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant.

McClaren, 56, has not managed since March, when he was sacked by Derby for the second time.

He will work under manager Jordi Cruyff, who played at Manchester United when McClaren was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant from 1999 to 2001.

"I have huge respect for such a well-known club, both in Israel and in Europe," said McClaren.

"I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season."

Former Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle boss McClaren was on a shortlist of candidates to replace Ian Cathro as head coach of Scottish side Hearts before being declared out of the running.

McClaren became England manager in 2006, but his 18-month spell in charge ended when he was sacked following the national team's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

He guided Dutch club FC Twente to their maiden Eredivisie championship in 2010 and spent less than a season in charge of German side Wolfsburg before a short stint with Forest and a second spell at Twente.

"Steve McClaren has a wealth of knowledge and is vastly experienced at the highest levels of European football," said Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar.

"We are delighted to add a person of his calibre to our staff on a coaching consultant role."

Maccabi Tel Aviv finished second in the Israeli Premier League last season and lost the opening game of this campaign 3-0 at home to Beitar Jerusalem on Sunday.