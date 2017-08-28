Maidenhead United v Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|6
|3
|3
|0
|16
|10
|6
|12
|2
|Sutton United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|7
|2
|12
|3
|Boreham Wood
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|11
|4
|Bromley
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|5
|Aldershot
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|7
|7
|10
|6
|Gateshead
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|3
|5
|10
|7
|Dover
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|10
|8
|Leyton Orient
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|9
|Maidenhead United
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|7
|3
|9
|10
|Eastleigh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|11
|Wrexham
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|5
|0
|9
|12
|Ebbsfleet
|6
|1
|5
|0
|11
|9
|2
|8
|13
|Halifax
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|14
|Maidstone United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|15
|Macclesfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|16
|Barrow
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|7
|2
|7
|17
|Fylde
|6
|1
|4
|1
|11
|12
|-1
|7
|18
|Chester
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|19
|Tranmere
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|20
|Woking
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|21
|Guiseley
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|5
|22
|Solihull Moors
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|23
|Hartlepool
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|24
|Torquay
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|1
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired