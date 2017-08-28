National League
Boreham Wood15:00Wrexham
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Wrexham

    Wrexham have a trio of injury issues as they look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

    Chris Holroyd remains out and he is now joined on the sidelines by Chris Dunn.

    Jack Mackreth is doubtful after injury in the 1-0 win over Woking, but Mark Carrington returns from suspension.

    Jamie Turley is back from injury for the hosts, who have no fresh injury concerns as the third-placed side in the National League look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dag & Red63301610612
    2Sutton United640297212
    3Boreham Wood63211510511
    4Bromley6321117411
    5Aldershot6312147710
    6Gateshead631283510
    7Dover631265110
    8Leyton Orient6312910-110
    9Maidenhead United623110739
    10Eastleigh62317529
    11Wrexham63035509
    12Ebbsfleet615011928
    13Halifax62224408
    14Maidstone United622278-18
    15Macclesfield622246-28
    16Barrow61419727
    17Fylde61411112-17
    18Chester51316606
    19Tranmere613256-16
    20Woking6204511-66
    21Guiseley6123513-85
    22Solihull Moors5113712-54
    23Hartlepool602439-62
    24Torquay6015715-81
