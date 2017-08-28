Boreham Wood v Wrexham

Wrexham have a trio of injury issues as they look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Chris Holroyd remains out and he is now joined on the sidelines by Chris Dunn.

Jack Mackreth is doubtful after injury in the 1-0 win over Woking, but Mark Carrington returns from suspension.

Jamie Turley is back from injury for the hosts, who have no fresh injury concerns as the third-placed side in the National League look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.