Hal Robson-Kanu: West Brom appeal against forward's red card
-
- From the section Football
West Brom have appealed against the red card shown to Hal Robson-Kanu during Saturday's 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League.
The forward was sent off late on following an aerial challenge with Burnley defender Matthew Lowton.
Robson-Kanu had earlier scored the goal that maintained the Baggies 100% start to the season.
West Brom said in a statement they will submit a claim of wrongful dismissal to the Football Association.