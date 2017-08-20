BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Are Tottenham missing Danny Rose & Kyle Walker?

Are Spurs missing their full-backs?

Jermaine Jenas suggests his former club Tottenham are missing the quality of sold right-back Kyle Walker and injured left-back Danny Rose after their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

