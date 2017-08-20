Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thanks his players for an "amazing performance" after Marcos Alonso's second goal of the game gives the defending champions a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Alonso double gives Chelsea Wembley win against Tottenham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 20 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.