BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'
Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thanks his players for an "amazing performance" after Marcos Alonso's second goal of the game gives the defending champions a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Alonso double gives Chelsea Wembley win against Tottenham
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 20 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
