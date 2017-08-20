BBC Sport - Nicolai Muller: Hamburg winger celebrates goal and ruptures knee ligament

When you celebrate in style and it goes horribly wrong...

Hamburg winger Nicolai Muller wheels away after scoring against Augsburg, ruptures a knee ligament while celebrating, and will now miss the next seven months of the season.

READ MORE: Hamburg winger celebrates goal and ruptures knee ligament

