BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle: 'Great' Aaron Mooy goal delights David Wagner
'Great' Mooy goal delights Wagner
- From the section Football
Manager David Wagner says he is "delighted" with Huddersfield's 1-0 win against Newcastle, after a "great" goal from Aaron Mooy was enough to give the Terriers victory.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.
