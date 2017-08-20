BBC Sport - Leicester's Harry Maguire - is he the best signing of the summer?
Is Maguire the best signing of the summer?
Could Leicester's Harry Maguire be the best signing of the summer transfer window? Former team-mate Alex Bruce believes Maguire has "everything you want" from a centre-half.
