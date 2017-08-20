BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino disappointed with 'unlucky' Spurs
Pochettino disappointed with 'unlucky' Spurs
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side were "unlucky" during their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their first Premier League game at Wembley Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea
