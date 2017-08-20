BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle: Rafael Benitez frustrated with 'one mistake'
Newcastle must take their chances - Benitez
- From the section Football
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side made "one mistake" and needed to "take their chances" during the 1-0 defeat away at Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.
