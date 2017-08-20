Scottish Gossip: Rodgers, Caixinha, Hearts, Tierney, Hibs, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it is not his club's problem that they are set to pull further away from the rest of Scottish football due to their £30m Champions League windfall. (Herald)

Premier League side Burnley are preparing to test Celtic's resolve with a £10m bid for defender Jozo Simunovic. (Scottish Sun)

Charlie Adam has revealed he urged Stoke City to sign Celtic's Kieran Tierney, but the club were put off by the defender's £20m price tag. (Sunday Mail)

Billy Davies, linked with the vacant post at Hearts, took in Celtic's win at Kilmarnock on Saturday

And Adam reckons it has never been harder for Scots to make it in England's top flight. (Sunday Mail)

Tierney has revealed he was over the moon to see his face on a huge banner at Celtic Park. (Herald)

Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County boss Billy Davies has joined the list of candidates hoping to become Hearts' new head coach. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is refusing to panic despite his side taking just one point from their last two home games and being jeered off after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. (Sunday Mail)

Alfredo Morelos has been backed to be a huge success at Rangers

Hearts captain Christophe Berra reckons his side would have lost "three or four nil" at Ibrox under Ian Cathro. (Sunday Mail)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Rangers can finish second in the Premiership this season - if they sack Caixinha now. (Scottish Sun)

Caixinha has backed "angry" Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos to prove a bargain buy. (Sunday Mail)

Hamilton Accies' third goal at Easter Road on Saturday was so good that even some of the Hibs fans cheered it. (Sunday Mail)

Kieran Tierney is relishing the support he receives from the Celtic Park fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Scottish lefty back Andrew Robertson after he was man of the match on his debut on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

New Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie was proud of his young side despite their 19-14 friendly defeat by Northampton on his debut. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says it is difficult to experiment with his side due to the tough fixtures they face. (Herald)