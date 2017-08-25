Chelsea v Everton

Everton's Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal on Monday, then retired from England duty on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are again without the suspended Gary Cahill, who sits out the second match of his three-game ban.

However, Cesc Fabregas is available again after a suspension of his own and Eden Hazard could return.

Everton await news on whether Idrissa Gueye and Sandro Ramirez will be passed fit after injury.

Morgan Schneiderlin is banned, while James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ross Barkley and Yannick Bolasie all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "The fall of the fixtures hasn't done Everton many favours for this one.

"They haven't won at Chelsea for nearly 23 years as it is, and now go to Stamford Bridge straight from their successful trip to Croatia.

"Add in Monday at Manchester City and this rounds off a hectic week for a club whose competitive season started before anyone else's in July. No wonder Wayne Rooney's called time on England duty!

"Meanwhile, Chelsea looked reinvigorated in beating Spurs last week following their "wake up call" against Burnley.

"Only another three points will do for the champions. One would be lovely for the visitors. Any goal as good as Gylfi Sigurdsson's first for Everton this week would suit the rest of us!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After losing their opening game at home to Burnley, Chelsea were excellent against Tottenham last weekend, winning 2-1 at Wembley. It was like a set of good players saying to themselves 'what was that all about last weekend?'

Everton have made a really good start. Everything about it has been impressive. The only thing is that, at the moment, Wayne Rooney is the only one who looks like he is going to score.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won seven of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Everton.

The Blues are on an unbeaten 22-match run against Everton at home in league matches that dates back to a 1-0 loss in 1994.

This is Everton's second longest sequence without an away league victory at a club since they went 36 matches without a win at Leeds United between 1953 and 2001.

Chelsea

Chelsea have never lost a league game when they've been leading at half-time under Antonio Conte (W20, D2).

The Blues have not lost back-to-back home games in the league since November 2011, when they were managed by Andre Villas-Boas.

They have not drawn a competitive home fixture with Conte as head coach (W21, L3).

Chelsea last lost their opening two home matches of a top-flight campaign in 1978-79, when they were beaten by Everton and Leeds.

The reigning champions of England's top division have never lost their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season.

Everton

The Toffees have only lost one of 11 league games against the reigning top-flight champions (W6, D4) since a 1-0 defeat by Man City in December 2014.

Since the start of 2011, Everton have won just one of 40 league matches away at a side that had finished in the previous season's top six (D14, L25).

Wayne Rooney last scored in three successive league appearances in January 2016.

Rooney has scored six goals and registered two assists in 24 Premier League matches against Chelsea.

Everton had eight English players in their starting line-up for Monday's game with Man City. One of those players, Tom Davies, wasn't even born when Everton last did this on Boxing Day 1997.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 19% Probability of home win: 69% Probability of away win: 12%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale