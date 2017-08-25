Dundee v Hibernian
-
Dundee boss Neil McCann will monitor how Randy Wolters and Faissal El-Bakhtaoui are recovering from hamstring injuries ahead of Hibernian's visit.
Marcus Haber has been ruled out, while Jules Etxabeguren is nearing a return but Craig Wighton (knee) and James McPake (knee) are long-term absentees.
Neil Lennon hopes to have a fully fit Hibs squad.
Winger Brandon Barker has shaken off a tight hamstring and midfielder Marvin Bartley should return from a knock.
Martin Boyle will be assessed on Saturday as he steps up his return from ankle trouble.
- Dundee have won just one of their last 11 league meetings with Hibernian (D5 L6), although that was in their last home match against them in November 2012.
- Hibernian have scored in all but one of those 11 games, netting 25 times in that time (2.3 per game).
- The Dee are on a run of five consecutive losses in the Scottish Premiership and haven't won in the top flight since May.
- Hibs' loss at home to Hamilton Academical in their last match ended an unbeaten league run of 12 games (W7 D5). This still represents their best start to a top-flight season since 2009 (also two wins from three).
- Faissal El-Bakhtaoui has two goals in his last six matches for Dundee in all competitions, as many as he had scored in 27 games in all competitions prior to this run.
- Hibs striker Simon Murray already has 10 goals in eight games in all competitions this season, as many as he had scored in his previous 30 games.
Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I've been very impressed (with Hibs). That winning mentality has carried on from the Championship. Neil has recruited well and taken in some real experience and know-how.
"We know where they're strong and will give them the respect they deserve, but it's all about us and my team and how I want them to put Hibs on the back foot, test them defensively and deal with them like we dealt with Aberdeen.
"I could be sitting here in a lot worse frame of mind in terms of our football, but I'm confident and I know things are moving well.
"It's a long, long season and when we click I think we will click for good and go on and we strive for that consistency.
"I can't wait for that game on Sunday. I really can't wait to come up against Neil Lennon and Hibs."
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon (on being about to sign a new contract): "I'm very, very happy here. I work with very good people and I'm really pleased with the players we have.
"I think of this being a big city club and I think there's evidence of that already this season with the gates we've been getting.
"The reaction from the supporters has been fantastic. I couldn't have asked for any more.
"I have no ambitions to look elsewhere short-term. I'm fully devoted to what I want to do here. I have no distractions and I wouldn't really entertain them at the minute either."