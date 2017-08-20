Interim court injunction stops Johansen from running Sierra Leone FA

Isha Johansen is President of the Sierra Leone Football Association

An interim court injunction has temporarily stopped the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Isha Johansen and three other executive committee members from running the country's football affairs until their legitimacy to govern has been proved.

The Sierra Leone High Court granted the injunction at the request of some SLFA members on the grounds that the mandate of Johansen, her two Vice Presidents - Brima Mazola Kamara and Alie Kargbo - and ex-officio member Alie Badara Tarawallie expired on 3 August.

Johansen and the three other officials have also been temporarily restrained from operating the SLFA bank accounts.

The High Court ordered that one of the four regional chairmen in the SLFA's executive committee - whose mandate remains valid - should be made a Vice President to temporarily run the affairs of the SLFA.

The aggrieved SLFA members are also unhappy that the Johansen-led executive failed to convene an ordinary congress last month which should have paved the way for elections.

Fifa, who are due in Freetown next month, had ordered the congress to be postponed until integrity checks on current and potential SLFA executive members had been carried out.

Fifa, who do not look kindly on external interference in football issues, continue to recognise the Johansen-led SLFA leadership until elections are conducted.

Johansen and the three other officials are yet to react to this latest development.