BBC Sport - Steve Bruce: Aston Villa boss delighted with midfielder Conor Hourihane

An eye for goal is always there - Bruce

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce tells BBC WM that midfielder Conor Hourihane is starting to settle into life at Villa Park, after he scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 Championship win against Norwich City.

Top videos

Audio

An eye for goal is always there - Bruce

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

England start EuroHockey title defence with win

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town

Video

Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Arsenal

Video

Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat

Video

Ruthless Anderson removes Chase for a duck

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pulis pleased with 'fantastic' Baggies' win

Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

'Evans would be a reliable buy for Man City'

Video

Can goalkeepers be trusted as playmakers?

Video

Gabriel Jesus could be next Ronaldo - Fernandinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired