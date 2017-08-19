BBC Sport - Steve Bruce: Aston Villa boss delighted with midfielder Conor Hourihane
An eye for goal is always there - Bruce
- From the section Football
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce tells BBC WM that midfielder Conor Hourihane is starting to settle into life at Villa Park, after he scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 Championship win against Norwich City.
