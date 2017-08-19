BBC Sport - Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Mark Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Gunners
Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Arsenal
- From the section Football
Stoke boss Mark Hughes is full of praise for his team after they put in a "big shift" to claim a 1-0 win over Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-0 Arsenal
