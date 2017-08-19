BBC Sport - Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Mark Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Gunners

Hughes delighted after 'big' win over Arsenal

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is full of praise for his team after they put in a "big shift" to claim a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.

