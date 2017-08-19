BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint pick up first points by beating Ards
Warrenpoint pick up first points by beating Ards
Football
Warrenpoint defeat Ards 1-0 at Milltown to pick up their first win on their Irish Premiership return.
Darren Murray’s second-half strike separated the sides in a tightly-contested affair.
The result means that Ards are yet to pick up a point in their three fixtures to date.
