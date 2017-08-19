League One round-up: Ayr beat Stranraer in seven-goal thriller

Paddy Boyle's 85th-minute winner kept up Ayr's 100% start to League One

League One leaders Ayr United maintained their 100% start to the season but were made to work for it by Stranraer in a seven-goal thriller.

Their 4-3 win at Stair Park keeps them two points ahead of Raith Rovers, who came from behind to beat Forfar 3-1.

East Fife beat Arbroath 3-2 to leapfrog them into third place.

Ryan Tierney scored the decisive goal as Airdrie beat Albion Rovers 2-1, and Adam Martin's late strike saw Alloa to a 1-0 victory over Queen's Park.

At Stranraer, the home side opened the scoring through Ryan Wallace but Declan McDaid levelled with a smart shot from the edge of the box.

It was 2-1 to the visitors when neat build-up play from Ross Docherty played in Craig Moore and he blasted the ball home.

Michael Moffat added a third to seemingly put them in control.

However, Ryan Thomson's bullet header made it 3-2 and his second of the game brought Stranraer level.

There was to be more drama at the death as Ayr stole victory through Paddy Boyle's breakaway strike.

Raith Rovers fell behind to Mark Millar's goal for Forfar, and then after Lewis Vaughan equalised the visitors' Jamie Bain was sent off six minutes before half-time.

Liam Buchanan and Greig Spence scored the second-half goals to give Rovers all three points.

A Thomas O'Brien own goal and further strikes from Nathan Flanagan and Chris Duggan had East Fife 3-1 ahead at half-time against Arbroath, who were briefly level through Steven Doris.

Danny Denholm reduced the arrears in the second half but it was not enough to keep hold of third place.