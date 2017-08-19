BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville held to draw at Ballinamallard
Ballinamallard collect their first point of the season by holding Cliftonville to a 1-1 draw at Ferney Park.
Ryan Curran scored his third goal of the season from the penalty spot after Richard Clarke’s effort was handled by Jamie Harney.
Defender Garry Breen equalised before half-time but Cliftonville could not get a winning goal.
