BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran and Carrick Rangers share spoils

Carrick battle back to draw away to Glentoran

Carrick Rangers fight back to secure a 1-1 draw against Glentoran at the Oval.

Ross Redman fired the hosts into the lead on 39 minutes after finding space in the Carrick penalty area.

The visitors responded just 40 seconds into the second half when Lee Chapman headed home Mark Edgar’s cross to secure a point.

