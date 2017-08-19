BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Bannsiders stun Crusaders at Seaview
Bannsiders stun Crusaders at Seaview
Ten-man Coleraine maintain their perfect start to the Irish Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Crusaders at Seaview.
Eoin Bradley flicked the visitors into the lead before Stephen O’Donnell doubled Coleraine’s advantage just before the interval.
Coleraine were reduced to 10 men when David Ogilby was sent off for a second yellow card before Jordan Forsythe netted a consolation for Crusaders late on.
