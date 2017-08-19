BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Swifts to continue perfect start
Linfield beat Swifts to continue perfect start
- From the section Football
Premiership champions Linfield maintain their 100% start to the new campaign with a 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.
Paul Smyth's header and a long-distance strike from Niall Quinn put David Healy’s side 20 in front, and a Seanan Clucas own goal extended their lead.
Andrew Mitchell converted a penalty to add a fourth goal for the Blues, who are yet to concede a goal in their title defence.
