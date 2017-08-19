Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Sanchez, Dembele, Carroll, Seri, Mbappe

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning to spend £200m on Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, and three defenders from Southampton: Virgil van Dijk, 26, Cedric Soares, 25, and Ryan Bertrand, 28. (Express)

Manchester City are ready to pay Arsenal £70m for their 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez. (Mirror)

City will offer Sanchez a contract worth £400,000 a week. (Sun)

Barcelona have told Liverpool they have until Sunday to accept their £118m bid for 25-year-old attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, or the offer will be withdrawn. (Times - subscription required)

Barca have made signing Coutinho their number one priority. They are working to reach an agreement with Liverpool, and Coutinho believes he will eventually leave. (Sport - in Spanish)

Barca will improve their bid for Coutinho to £130m, although Liverpool value him at £140m. (Express)

Paris St-Germain have finally reached agreement with Monaco over the 200m euro (£182m) signing of their 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle are considering making a bid for their former striker Andy Carroll, 28, now with West Ham. (Mirror)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in signing 23-year-old winger Julian Draxler from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Barcelona are stepping up their interest in Nice's 26-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri. (Sport - in Spanish)

Barca will pay Seri's 40m euro (£36.5m) release clause and the Ivory Coast international will sign on Monday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc says 20-year-old forward Ousmane Dembele will only be sold at the right price. (Four Four Two)

Barcelona will have to offer 150m euros (£137m), including add-ons, if they are to sign Dembele. (RAC 1 - in Catalan)

Real Madrid want to increase Marco Asensio's release clause to 500m euros (£456m). The 21-year-old midfielder's current contract has a release clause of 350m euros (£319m). (Marca)

Burnley are closing in on the club-record £15m signing of Leeds United striker Chris Wood, 25, with a deal to be completed by Monday. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is targeting several more signings. But he does not want to bring back defender Mamadou Sakho, 27, from Liverpool, and winger Andros Townsend, 26, could be sold. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer up to £50m for Chelsea's 28-year-old striker Diego Costa. (Daily Mail)

Costa has turned down loan offers from Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin Quanjian that would have earned him £13m between now and November. (Sun)

Real Madrid have rejected a 75m euro (£68.5m) bid from Juventus for their 23-year-old midfielder Mateo Kovacic, (AS)

Valencia's 23-year-old right-back Joao Cancelo is set to join Italian club Inter Milan. (Efe -in Spanish)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are all keen to sign 18-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder Oguz Kagan. (Sun)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Twelve-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko has scored eight goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund's under-17 side this season. (ESPN)

Diego Costa is refusing to return to Chelsea to clear out his locker, and has told team-mates they are welcome to take what they like. (Sun)

Best of Saturday's transfer news

Barcelona's latest £119m offer for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, was made up of a guaranteed £80m with rest for the Brazilian reaching targets, including winning multiple trophies and the Ballon d'Or. (Mirror)

Manchester United will allow goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, to join Real Madrid next season if they can sign 18-year-old Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan. (Sun)

West Ham are becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign 25-year-old Portugal midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon, with the clubs £5.5m apart in their valuations. (Telegraph)

Manchester City have been told they must pay at least £30m to sign West Brom's 29-year-old Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans. (Times - subscription required)