BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Frank de Boer pleased with Eagles defence
Eagles tactics frustrated Liverpool - De Boer
Football
Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer says his side "played deep" and "frustrated" Liverpool during their 1-0 away defeat at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
