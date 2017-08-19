BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'difficult' but 'deserved' win
Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the tension during his side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace is part of the "all-inclusive package" of watching the Reds.
When later asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, Klopp adds: "I can only coach the players available to me."
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired