VfL Wolfsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Mario Gotze set up the opening goal in his first start in nine months as Borussia Dortmund began the Bundesliga season with a stylish win at Wolfsburg.
Germany attacking midfielder Gotze had not played since being ruled out earlier this year for an indefinite time period because of "metabolic disturbances", but impressed as he played for just over an hour.
The 25-year-old made an early impact, teeing up American teenager Christian Pulisic who fired in from the edge of the box.
Dortmund, without France winger Ousmane Dembele amid interest from Barcelona, doubled their lead when centre-back Marc Bartra popped up on the left edge of Wolfsburg's penalty area, beautifully bending into the far top corner.
Eighteen-year-old Pulisic, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, turned provider after the break when he drilled across the home goal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to convert at the far post.
It was the perfect start for new manager Peter Bosz, who left Ajax to replace Thomas Tuchel earlier this summer.
Elsewhere, Hamburg striker Nicolai Muller scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Augsburg - but was then substituted after injuring himself when he tripped over the corner flag while celebrating.
Australia winger Mathew Leckie scored both goals on his Hertha Berlin debut as they won 2-0 against newly-promoted Stuttgart, while former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric netted the decisive goal in Hoffenheim's 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen.
Hannover, who were promoted alongside Stuttgart last season, marked their top-flight return with a 1-0 win at Mainz.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 3Verhaegh
- 31Knoche
- 17Uduokhai
- 13Gerhardt
- 6BazoerSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 59'minutes
- 4Camacho
- 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forDimataat 43'minutes
- 11DidaviSubstituted forArnoldat 69'minutes
- 32Hinds
- 33Gomez
Substitutes
- 7Ntep de Madiba
- 9Dimata
- 10Malli
- 18Osimhen
- 20Grün
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 5Bartra
- 2ZagadouSubstituted forPasslackat 78'minutes
- 27Castro
- 8Sahin
- 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 61'minutes
- 22PulisicSubstituted forKagawaat 86'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 4Subotic
- 14Isak
- 19Dahoud
- 23Kagawa
- 30Passlack
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche tries a through ball, but Maximilian Arnold is caught offside.
Hand ball by Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund).
Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Shinji Kagawa replaces Christian Pulisic.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Paul Verhaegh.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt tries a through ball, but Maximilian Arnold is caught offside.
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignacio Camacho (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Dan-Axel Zagadou because of an injury.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).
Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold replaces Daniel Didavi.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Didavi tries a through ball, but Josuha Guilavogui is caught offside.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).
Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Didavi tries a through ball, but Mario Gomez is caught offside.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund).
Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Mario Götze.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Josuha Guilavogui replaces Riechedly Bazoer.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt tries a through ball, but Robin Knoche is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Riechedly Bazoer (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.