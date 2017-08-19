BBC Sport - Southampton 3-2 West Ham: Slaven Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat

Bilic positive despite last-gasp defeat

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic refuses to talk about Marko Arnautovic's red card and the penalties his side conceded but says he saw lots of positives in the Hammers 3-2 defeat at Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-2 West Ham

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.

