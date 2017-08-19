BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town
Highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town
- From the section Football
Northern League Division One side South Shields ease to a 3-1 win over Bridlington Town of the Northern Counties East League in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.
