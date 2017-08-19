BBC Sport - Swansea 0-4 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho praises calm and consistent Red Devils
Classy, calm & consistent Man Utd please Mourinho
Football
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is full of praise for his side for being "classy calm and consistent" as they continue their good start to the season by beating Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium.
Mourinho hinted at a change of playing style as he said his team's "happiness" was key to their attacking threat, saying even after his side had scored two goals "the feeling was that we can score more" so he was happy to "just let the horses run freely, and they were magnificent."
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-4 Man Utd
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:25 BST, BBC One and the BBC sport website.
