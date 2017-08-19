BBC Sport - Southampton: Saints launch match day Big Issue to help homeless
Saints launch match day Big Issue to help homeless
- From the section Football
Southampton players Nathan Remond, Oriol Romeu, Manolo Gabbiadini and Florin Gardos join Big Issue vendors in Winchester to raise awareness of the Saints Foundation's new partnership with the magazine, which supports local homeless people.
