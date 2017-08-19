Caf postpones inspection mission to the 2019 Afcon hosts Cameroon

Cameroon needs to prove it can host 24 teams instead of 16 in the newly expanded Africa Cup of Nations in 2019

An inspection mission to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon has been postponed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Caf-appointed team was scheduled to begin the eight-day inspection on Sunday 20 August.

Caf confirmed the visit would now take place at a later date following the withdrawal of audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

No reason has been given for PWC's withdrawal.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president, Tombi A Roko Sidiki, was notified by Caf and responded by addressing speculation surrounding security levels for visiting inspectors.

"We observed that there was a huge rumour circulating today, indicating that the security of the members of the audit firm selected for the first inspection mission from August 20-28 in relation to the organisation of the 2019 AFCON, was at stake," the Fecafoot president wrote to Caf.

He went on to reassure both PWC and Caf members that the Cameroon 2019 organising committee "have taken all necessary measures to ensure their safety" during their stay.

Earlier this month, the Caf president, Ahmad, said Cameroon needed "to convince Caf" of its ability to host the 2019 Nations Cup which will feature 24 teams instead of 16 for the first time.