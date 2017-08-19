BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon hit six in Ballymena rout
Glenavon hit six in Ballymena rout
- From the section Football
Glenavon score six second-half goals to hammer Ballymena United 6-1 at the Showgrounds.
Goals from Adam Foley, James Singleton, Sammy Clingan, Andy Hall, Bobby Burns and Andrew Mitchell maintained the Lurgan Blues’ perfect start to the season.
Tony Kane netted a penalty for the well-beaten hosts.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired