Chris Wood: Burnley close to signing Leeds United striker for £15m

Chris Wood began his career as a trainee with West Bromwich Albion

Burnley are close to signing striker Chris Wood from Championship side Leeds United for a fee of about £15m.

The 25-year-old has scored 44 goals in 88 appearances for Leeds since joining from Leicester City on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2015.

The New Zealand international will have a medical with the Premier League club on Sunday, with the deal expected to be completed early next week.

Wood has turned out three times for Leeds this term, scoring one goal.