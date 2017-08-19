BBC Sport - Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus could be next Ronaldo - Fernandinho
Gabriel Jesus could be next Ronaldo - Fernandinho
- From the section Football
Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho chats to Football Focus about his talented new team-mate Gabriel Jesus.
Watch the full interview with Fernandinho on Football Focus, Saturday 19 August, 12:00 BST on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website.
