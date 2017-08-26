Edinburgh City v Elgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|9
|2
|Montrose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|7
|3
|Peterhead
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Elgin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|7
|Annan Athletic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|3
|8
|Clyde
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|9
|Berwick
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|10
|Edinburgh City
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
