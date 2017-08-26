Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Raith Rovers

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr330012489
    2Raith Rovers32107257
    3East Fife32014316
    4Arbroath31115414
    5Airdrieonians31114404
    6Alloa31112204
    7Albion310279-23
    8Stranraer310247-33
    9Forfar310237-43
    10Queen's Park300328-60
    View full Scottish League One table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training
    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired