Queen's Park v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|9
|2
|Raith Rovers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|East Fife
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Arbroath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Airdrieonians
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|Alloa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|8
|Stranraer
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|9
|Forfar
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|10
|Queen's Park
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
