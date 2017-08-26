Scottish Championship
St Mirren15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Paisley 2021 Stadium

St Mirren v Dundee United

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd33004139
    2Dunfermline32109367
    3Queen of Sth32016336
    4St Mirren32017616
    5Morton31205235
    6Dumbarton302112-12
    7Livingston302146-22
    8Brechin301237-41
    9Falkirk301237-41
    10Inverness CT301227-51
    View full Scottish Championship table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training
    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired