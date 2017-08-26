National League
Dag & Red15:00Bromley
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sutton United540184412
    2Bromley5320102811
    3Aldershot5311135810
    4Boreham Wood5311138510
    5Dover631265110
    6Gateshead53028359
    7Dag & Red523011929
    8Leyton Orient530289-19
    9Maidenhead United52219638
    10Eastleigh52216428
    11Macclesfield622246-28
    12Ebbsfleet514011927
    13Barrow51318626
    14Wrexham520345-16
    15Woking5203510-56
    16Tranmere512234-15
    17Halifax512224-25
    18Maidstone United512247-35
    19Guiseley5122511-65
    20Fylde5041912-34
    21Chester403145-13
    22Hartlepool502337-42
    23Solihull Moors4013511-61
    24Torquay5014613-71
