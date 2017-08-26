Sutton United v Maidstone United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|2
|Bromley
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|2
|8
|11
|3
|Aldershot
|5
|3
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|10
|4
|Boreham Wood
|5
|3
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|10
|5
|Dover
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|10
|6
|Gateshead
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Dag & Red
|5
|2
|3
|0
|11
|9
|2
|9
|8
|Leyton Orient
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|9
|Maidenhead United
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|8
|10
|Eastleigh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|8
|11
|Macclesfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|8
|12
|Ebbsfleet
|5
|1
|4
|0
|11
|9
|2
|7
|13
|Barrow
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|14
|Wrexham
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|15
|Woking
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|16
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|17
|Halifax
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|5
|18
|Maidstone United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|19
|Guiseley
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
|-6
|5
|20
|Fylde
|5
|0
|4
|1
|9
|12
|-3
|4
|21
|Chester
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|22
|Hartlepool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|23
|Solihull Moors
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|1
|24
|Torquay
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|1
