Premier League
Bournemouth12:30Man City
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus sat on the pitch at Bournemouth last season
Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal in Manchester City's 2-0 win at Bournemouth last season

    TEAM NEWS

    Bournemouth club captain Simon Francis remains out with the hamstring strain he suffered on the opening day.

    Jermain Defoe could make his his first Premier League start for the Cherries but Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas are still long-term absentees.

    Manchester City's summer signing Danilo could deputise for Kyle Walker, who is banned after his red card on Monday.

    Raheem Sterling will hope to start after scoring as a substitute against Everton in City's last game.

    It remains to be seen whether left-back Benjamin Mendy, who is back in training after a thigh problem, is fit enough to feature.

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in 10 previous meetings (D2, L8).
    • The Cherries have also failed to score in all five of their home league games against City.
    • They have also lost all four Premier League meetings with Manchester City, conceding 15 goals and scoring just one in reply.

    Bournemouth

    • Bournemouth have opened all three of their Premier League seasons with two defeats.
    • The last time they lost their opening three games was in the third tier in 1994-95.
    • They have only picked up five Premier League points in the month of August (W1, D2, L6).
    • Jermain Defoe has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester City.

    Manchester City

    • Manchester City have just lost one of their last 10 Premier League away games (W6, D3), a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in April.
    • They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven away Premier League wins.
    • City are also on their longest unbeaten run under Pep Guardiola (W7, D3).
    • Since his debut, Gabriel Jesus has played in 12 top-flights game without tasting defeat, a Premier League record (W8, D4).
    • Sergio Aguero has scored in seven successive Premier League away games. Only Robin van Persie can better that, with a nine-match scoring run from December 2010 to May 2011.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 0-2Probability of draw: 14%
    Probability of home win: 8%Probability of away win: 78%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

